Waliou Jacques Daniel Isheola "Wally" Badarou (born 22 March 1955) is a French keyboardist and synthesizer player. Born in France with ancestry from Benin, West Africa, Badarou is known for his close association with the English group Level 42, and for his prolific work as a session musician with a wide variety of performers from around the world.

