Wally BadarouBorn 22 March 1955
Wally Badarou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25848dee-8562-4a78-b375-3a80b61da629
Wally Badarou Biography (Wikipedia)
Waliou Jacques Daniel Isheola "Wally" Badarou (born 22 March 1955) is a French keyboardist and synthesizer player. Born in France with ancestry from Benin, West Africa, Badarou is known for his close association with the English group Level 42, and for his prolific work as a session musician with a wide variety of performers from around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wally Badarou Tracks
Sort by
Chief Inspector
Wally Badarou
Chief Inspector
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chief Inspector
Last played on
Keys
Wally Badarou
Keys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keys
Last played on
Mambo
Wally Badarou
Mambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mambo
Last played on
Higher still
Wally Badarou
Higher still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher still
Last played on
Hi Life
Wally Badarou
Hi Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Life
Last played on
Voices 1'49"
Wally Badarou
Voices 1'49"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voices 1'49"
Last played on
The Dachstein Angels
Wally Badarou
The Dachstein Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dachstein Angels
Last played on
Wally Badarou Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist