Marc Hollander is a Belgian musician, producer and creator of the independent record label, Crammed Discs.

Hollander was a founding member of the Belgian avant-rock group Aksak Maboul in 1977, which released two albums, Onze Danses Pour Combattre la Migraine (1977) and Un Peu de l'Âme des Bandits (1980). He joined Art Bears for their European tour in 1979, and was a member of The Honeymoon Killers and Cos. Hollander has also collaborated with a number of musicians, including Fred Frith and Chris Cutler.

In 1980 Hollander founded Crammed Discs, which he still actively runs, while acting as the label's artistic director. With Crammed, he has discovered, launched and/or developed the careers of artists such as Bebel Gilberto, Zap Mama, Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Cibelle, Taraf de Haïdouks, Tuxedomoon, Bel Canto, Minimal Compact, Hector Zazou, Sussan Deyhim, Snooze/Dominique Dalcan, DJ Morpheus, Suba, Zuco 103, Celso Fonseca, Kočani Orkestar, Mahala Rai Banda, Balkan Beat Box, Shantel, Lonely Drifter Karen, Staff Benda Bilili, Maïa Vidal, SKIP&DIE, Yasmine Hamdan, Juana Molina, Acid Arab and many more.