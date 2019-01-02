Alexander Kotz, known professionally as Elderbrook, is a British musician, songwriter and producer. His career as a musician began in 2015, when he released his first EP, which contained the song, "How Many Times" which went on to be remixed by German duo Andhim, becoming one of Mixmag's best songs of 2015.[citation needed]

During 2016, he collaborated with a number of artists, including Gorgon City. He also remixed tracks by a number of well-known artists,[peacock term] such as Clean Bandit.

To date, Elderbrook's most notable song is the collaboration with CamelPhat, titled "Cola". The song reach number one on both the Dance Club Songs chart in the United States and Indie Chart in the United Kingdom. It was also nominated for Best Dance song at the 2018 Grammy Awards.