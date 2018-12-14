Little Charlie & The NightcatsFormed 1976
Little Charlie & The Nightcats
1976
Biography
Little Charlie & the Nightcats (now billed as Rick Estrin & the Nightcats) is an American four-piece electric blues and swing revival combo, currently consisting of guitarist Kid Andersen, harmonicist and lead vocalist Rick Estrin, bassist Lorenzo Farrell and drummer J. Hansen.
Santa Claus
Santa Claus
Santa Claus
