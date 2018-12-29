Hard House Banton
Hard House Banton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/257fdeff-7303-4cb2-9334-def496388748
Hard House Banton Tracks
Sort by
Sirens
Hard House Banton
Sirens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirens
Last played on
Century
Henry Wu
Century
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxg9m.jpglink
Century
Last played on
Deep In Mudd (feat. Hard House Banton)
Henry Wu
Deep In Mudd (feat. Hard House Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxg9m.jpglink
Deep In Mudd (feat. Hard House Banton)
Last played on
Reign (Roska's 'ard food remix)
Hard House Banton
Reign (Roska's 'ard food remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El General
Hard House Banton
El General
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El General
Last played on
Reign
Hard House Banton
Reign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reign
Last played on
Atun Cun Pan
Hard House Banton
Atun Cun Pan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atun Cun Pan
Last played on
Screw
Hard House Banton
Screw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Screw
Last played on
Prepare For War
Hard House Banton
Prepare For War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prepare For War
Last played on
Prep for War
Hard House Banton
Prep for War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prep for War
Last played on
Grrr Riddim (Subzero Remix)
Hard House Banton
Grrr Riddim (Subzero Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grrr Riddim (Subzero Remix)
Last played on
Sirens (Sami Sanchex Remix)
Hard House Banton
Sirens (Sami Sanchex Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirens (Sami Sanchex Remix)
Last played on
Hard House Banton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist