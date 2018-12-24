MohombiBorn 29 August 1986
Mohombi
1986-08-29
Mohombi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohombi Nzasi Moupondo (born 17 October 1986) is a Swedish-Congolese singer, songwriter and dancer. He grew up in Kista near Stockholm. Mohombi was RedOne's first signing to 2101 Records in joint venture with Universal Music Group. From 2000 to 2008, Mohombi was part of the Swedish hip hop group Avalon with his brother Djo Moupondo. Mohombi released his debut solo single "Bumpy Ride" in August 2010. The single became a worldwide hit, and charted in the top-ten in several countries, and was followed by his debut studio album, MoveMeant in February 2011.
Mohombi Tracks
Habibi (I Need Your Love)
Shaggy
Habibi (I Need Your Love)
Habibi (I Need Your Love)
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi)
Shaggy
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi)
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi)
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi Ioniță)
Shaggy
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi Ioniță)
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi Ioniță)
Mi Gente (Wordwide Remix)
J Balvin
Mi Gente (Wordwide Remix)
Mi Gente (Wordwide Remix)
Let Me Love You (feat. Shaggy)
DJ Rebel
Let Me Love You (feat. Shaggy)
Let Me Love You (feat. Shaggy)
