James Richard "Dick" Griffin (born 1939 in Jackson, Mississippi) is an American jazz trombonist known for his work on Strata-East Records, and with Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

As a child he studied piano, soon switching to trombone, which he was later to achieve a Master's degree in.

After earning his bachelor's degree in 1963, Griffin began teaching high school while working on his Masters. Griffin is most known for his technique of circular phonics, combining multiphonics with circular breathing. He taught music theory and the history of jazz at Wesleyan University. Later in life, Griffin became an accomplished painter, with showings in New York City and Europe.

A 1995 CD release, The Eight Wonder & More (Konnex Records) features that album as well as most of the Now is the Time album.