John L. BellHymnwriter from the Iona community. Born 19 November 1949
John Lamberton Bell (born 1949) is a Scottish hymn-writer and Church of Scotland minister. He is a member of the Iona Community, a broadcaster, and former student activist. He works throughout the world, lecturing in theological colleges in the UK, Canada and the United States, but is primarily concerned with the renewal of congregational worship at the grass roots level.
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Geoff Ellerby, John L. Bell, Graham Maule, WGRG & Iona Community
Will You Come And Follow Me
Congregation of St Andrews Cathedral, Glasgow, Scottish Tradtional Melody, John L. Bell & Graham Maule
We Cannot Measure How You Heal (feat. Richard Johnson)
Choir & Congregation of St. Alban's Church, Bristol, Scottish Traditional Melody, David Ogden, John L. Bell, Graham Maule & Iona Community from Love from Below
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Steve Callow, David Benfield, Nicky Hunter, Steve Lawson & Alex Woodrow)
Congregation and Choir of St. Aidan's Church, Leeds, English Traditional Melody, Geoff Ellerby, John L. Bell, Graham Maule & Iona Community from Heaven Shall Not Wait
We Cannot Measure How You Heal (feat. Richard Johnson)
The congregation of St Albans Church, Bristol, David Ogden, Scottish Traditional Melody, David Ogden, John L. Bell & Graham Maule
