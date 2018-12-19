Martine Kimberley Sherrie McCutcheon (born Martine Kimberley Sherrie Ponting, 14 May 1976) is an English singer, television personality and actress. McCutcheon's first television role was the role of Mandy in the TV show Bluebirds in 1989. She also had minor success as one third of the pop group Milan in the early 1990s, but it was her role as Tiffany Mitchell in the BBC's EastEnders that she is best known for, as well as her role in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually. For the former she won the 1997 National Television Award, while for the latter she received the 2004 Empire Award and the 2004 MTV Movie Award. She was written out of EastEnders at the end of 1998 and then embarked on a pop career, this time as a solo artist.

McCutcheon's debut studio album You Me & Us (1999) peaked at No. 2 in the UK, was certified platinum and spawned the UK No. 1 single "Perfect Moment" and two other top 10 hits. Her second studio album, Wishing (2000), was less successful, peaking at No. 25. However, it produced two top 10 singles and was certified gold. Her pop career stalled because of the poor reception of her third album, Musicality in 2002, which only reached No. 55 in the UK and received silver certification. She has since appeared on various television programmes, in films and on stage in My Fair Lady, where her portrayal of Eliza Doolittle won her a Laurence Olivier Award in 2002. She released her autobiography Who Does She Think She Is? in 2000. In 2017, she returned to music with the album Lost and Found, which peaked at No. 17 in the UK, becoming her highest-charting album since her debut.