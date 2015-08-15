Harriet JonesUK Singer/Songwriter. Born 31 October 1992
Harriet Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25757f12-6fd5-4525-bbe0-b0ba9f738ef8
Harriet Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Harriet Jones is a British soul, indie and folk singer/songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harriet Jones Tracks
Sort by
I Want It All
Harriet Jones
I Want It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dealin' Man Blues
Harriet Jones
Dealin' Man Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Basement
Harriet Jones
In The Basement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Basement
Last played on
Harriet Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Dame Ethel Smyth: The Wreckers – On the Cliffs of Cornwall - Extract (Prelude to Act 2) (Prom 24)
-
Morfydd Owen: Nocturne - Extract (Prom 8)
-
Lili Boulanger: D’un soir triste - Extract (Prom 8)
-
Sound of the summer - The Lark Ascending
-
Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Sound
-
Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor – excerpt (2017)
-
Elgar: Enigma Variations - excerpt (2017)
-
Beethoven: Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (4th mvt – excerpt) (2017)
-
Shostakovich: Symphony No 10 in E minor (2017)
-
"Inspirational words give a reason to write music"
Back to artist