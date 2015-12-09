Nagisa Ni te (渚にて) is a Japanese psychedelic-folk rock duo. The group's name (渚にて) is translated as "on the beach". Shinji Shibayama, the group's founder — and a previous member of Idiot O'Clock and Hallelujahs — is also owner of Org Records, which has released albums from groups like Maher Shalal Hash Baz and Naoki Zushi. Tori Kudo, member of Maher Shalal Hash Baz, described the group as:

Masako Takeda is the other half of the duo, and is the longtime girlfriend of Shibayama.

Shibayama and Takeda are the core members of the group, but they often employ a line-up of guest members that contribute to their music. The most consistent of these are Ikuro Takahashi, Eiji Tanaka, Naoki Zushi, Soichiro Nakamura and occasional members of Maher Shalal Hash Baz.

The group's lyrics deal largely with nature, with simple, mood-driven instrumentation. They have been compared to Pink Floyd, Tim Hardin, Tim Buckley, Nick Drake, Neil Young and the Velvet Underground, with occasional long guitar and keyboard "freak-outs".