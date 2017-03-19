Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2572fd3b-676e-440e-8636-88b4f86dfbad
Shakespeare Tracks
Sort by
All the world's a stage
Shakespeare
All the world's a stage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the world's a stage
Last played on
Put Me Outdeer (Dub)
Shakespeare
Put Me Outdeer (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Me Outdeer (Dub)
Last played on
Shakespeare Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist