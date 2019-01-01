Sonny EmoryBorn 23 December 1962
Sonny Emory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25719de6-be98-4832-803b-aa1d9be42aa6
Sonny Emory Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Emory (born December 23, 1962) is an American singer, songwriter and percussionist. Emory is a former member of the band Earth, Wind & Fire. As well he has worked with artistes such as Steely Dan, Bruce Hornsby, and the B-52's.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonny Emory Tracks
