DHSA.k.a. Dimensional Holofonic Sound (techno producer Ben Stokes)
DHS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/257180c1-0817-4166-8bbd-d47be8da9991
DHS Tracks
Sort by
House Of God
DHS
House Of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Of God
Last played on
Venus The Morning Star
DHS
Venus The Morning Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus The Morning Star
Last played on
House of God (TSVI edit)
DHS
House of God (TSVI edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Of God (Mele Remix)
DHS
House Of God (Mele Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Of God (Mele Remix)
Last played on
The House Of God (Mele Special)
DHS
The House Of God (Mele Special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House Of God (Mele Special)
Last played on
The House Of God
DHS
The House Of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House Of God
Last played on
This Is Acid
DHS
This Is Acid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Acid
Last played on
DHS Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist