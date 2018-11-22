Ewan McLennan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdkr5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25706df2-f496-4dab-b53e-b191049a3b37
Ewan McLennan Tracks
Sort by
A Beggar
Ewan McLennan
A Beggar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
A Beggar
Last played on
These Four Walls
These Four Walls
Last played on
These Four Walls
These Four Walls
Last played on
Mary's Dream
RANT
Mary's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7cls.jpglink
Mary's Dream
Last played on
The False Young Man
Ewan McLennan
The False Young Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
The False Young Man
Last played on
Tramps and Hawkers
Ewan McLennan
Tramps and Hawkers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Tramps and Hawkers
Last played on
Rolling Hills of the Borders
Ewan McLennan
Rolling Hills of the Borders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Rolling Hills of the Borders
Last played on
Killyclare
Ewan McLennan
Killyclare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Killyclare
Last played on
I'm Coming Home
Ewan McLennan
I'm Coming Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
I'm Coming Home
Last played on
As I Roved Out
Ewan McLennan
As I Roved Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
As I Roved Out
Last played on
Jock Stewart
Ewan McLennan
Jock Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Jock Stewart
Last played on
Such A Thing As Society
Ewan McLennan
Such A Thing As Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Such A Thing As Society
Last played on
Song Of The Lower Classes
Ewan McLennan
Song Of The Lower Classes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Song Of The Lower Classes
Last played on
The Shearing
Ewan McLennan
The Shearing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
The Shearing
Last played on
Coorie Doon
Ewan McLennan
Coorie Doon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Coorie Doon
Last played on
Tales From Down At the Harp
Ewan McLennan
Tales From Down At the Harp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Tales From Down At the Harp
Last played on
Coorie Doon
Ewan McLennan
Coorie Doon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Coorie Doon
Last played on
My Time And Yours
Ewan McLennan
My Time And Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
My Time And Yours
Last played on
The Night Desk
Ewan McLennan
The Night Desk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
The Night Desk
Last played on
Jute Mill Song
Ewan McLennan
Jute Mill Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Jute Mill Song
Last played on
Out On The Banks
Ewan McLennan
Out On The Banks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Out On The Banks
Last played on
Reclaim The Street
Ewan McLennan
Reclaim The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Reclaim The Street
Performer
Last played on
These Four Walls
These Four Walls
Last played on
My Time And Yours
Ewan McLennan
My Time And Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
My Time And Yours
Last played on
A Man's A Man For A' That
Ewan McLennan
A Man's A Man For A' That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
A Man's A Man For A' That
Last played on
Lampedusa
Ewan McLennan
Lampedusa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Lampedusa
Last played on
Unknown Lament
Ewan McLennan
Unknown Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Unknown Lament
Last played on
The Child Inside
Ewan McLennan
The Child Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
The Child Inside
Last played on
Such A Thing As Society
Ewan McLennan
Such A Thing As Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdkr5.jpglink
Such A Thing As Society
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Ewan McLennan
Staveley Roundhouse, Blackpool, UK
17
Feb
2019
Ewan McLennan
The City Theatre, Sunderland, UK
19
Feb
2019
Ewan McLennan
The Hold Club of the Admiral, Glasgow, UK
20
Feb
2019
Ewan McLennan
The Willows Folk Club, Kirkham, Preston, UK
8
Mar
2019
Ewan McLennan
Kalamazoo Klub, London, UK
Ewan McLennan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist