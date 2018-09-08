ItaloBrothers
ItaloBrothers Biography (Wikipedia)
ItaloBrothers is a German dance project from Nordhorn, Germany. The band consists of vocalist Matthias Metten, who works in the studio with Zacharias Adrian (also known as Zac McCrack) and Christian Müller (also known as Kristian Sandberg). They are most successful in Scandinavia and Central Europe, but also have gone on tour in Eastern Europe. They release all their songs on Zooland Records.
