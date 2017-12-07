Antón García AbrilBorn 19 May 1933
Antón García Abril
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1933-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/256f51dc-ec6d-4280-8fba-8f4c973399e6
Antón García Abril Biography (Wikipedia)
Antón García Abril (born 19 May 1933 in Teruel) is a Spanish composer and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antón García Abril Tracks
Sort by
Pero me quedé sin ti, from 'Siete canciones de amor'
Antón García Abril
Pero me quedé sin ti, from 'Siete canciones de amor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm0c.jpglink
Pero me quedé sin ti, from 'Siete canciones de amor'
Singer
Last played on
The Changing of the Leaves from 'Tippett Rise Songs
Antón García Abril
The Changing of the Leaves from 'Tippett Rise Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm0c.jpglink
The Changing of the Leaves from 'Tippett Rise Songs
Singer
Last played on
Canta de Soledades
Antón García Abril
Canta de Soledades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canta de Soledades
Last played on
Antón García Abril Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist