Ersel HickeyBorn 27 June 1934. Died 12 July 2004
1934-06-27
Ersel Hickey (June 27, 1934 – July 12, 2004) was an American rockabilly singer best known for his hit song "Bluebirds over the Mountain".
Bluebirds Over The Mountain
Bluebirds Over The Mountain
Bluebirds Over The Mountain
GOIN` DOWN THAT ROAD
GOIN` DOWN THAT ROAD
GOIN` DOWN THAT ROAD
