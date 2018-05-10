Ethno - Jazz Band IriaoFormed 2013
Ethno - Jazz Band Iriao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p063956v.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/256d2478-f475-42dc-97b8-fd7ae1b06193
Ethno - Jazz Band Iriao Biography (Wikipedia)
Iriao (Georgian: ირიაო), also known as Ethno-Jazz Band Iriao, are a Georgian jazz and ethno folk group, led by David Malazonia (composition and keyboard). The band is known for their unique style due to the combination of traditional Georgian polyphonic singing and jazz. They performed at the 2014 edition of the Borneo Jazz Festival in Malaysia. They represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal with the song "Sheni gulistvis" (English: "For You").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ethno - Jazz Band Iriao Performances & Interviews
Ethno - Jazz Band Iriao Tracks
Sort by
For You
Ethno - Jazz Band Iriao
For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668gkx.jpglink
For You
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist