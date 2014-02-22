Julie Feeney is an Irish singer, composer, songwriter and record producer who self-produces and self-orchestrates her own work. She makes both instrumental and electronic music, and all of her songs with full orchestrations. Feeney is a three-time nominee for the Meteor Choice Music Prize for 'Irish Album of the Year', winning in 2006 for debut album 13 songs. She has released three studio albums on her own label 'mittens': 13 songs (2005), pages (2009), and Clocks (2012). Clocks entered at No.1 on the Irish Independent Albums Chart and No. 7 on the Main Irish albums charts making it her highest charting album to date. She is from Galway, Ireland. Previously she worked as a professional choral singer and educator.