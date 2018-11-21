Lena Willemark (born 12 May 1960) is a Swedish traditional music fiddler, singer, and composer, who combines elements of folk and jazz.

Born in Älvdalen, Dalarna, Willemark grew up with the region's folk music. In Stockholm in the 1970s, she also had contact with jazz. She has collaborated with groups such as Frifot, Enteli, Elise Einarsdotter, and composer Karin Rehnqvist. She recording Nordan with Ale Möller, winning in 1994 both a Grammis and the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik. Commissioned by Stockholm, Cultural Capital of Europe in 1998, she composed and performed Windogur.

For several decades Willemark has broadened her scope through collaborations with jazz musicians and other artists. She is also a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and is often seen on stage across Sweden and abroad.