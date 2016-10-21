Matt SweeneyUS guitarist, vocalist & producer
Matt Sweeney
Matt Sweeney Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Sweeney is a guitarist, vocalist, and producer who has worked with many musicians and groups.
Matt Sweeney Tracks
Must Be Blind
Matt Sweeney
Must Be Blind
Must Be Blind
Last played on
Beast For Thee
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Beast For Thee
Beast For Thee
Last played on
Storms
Matt Sweeney
Storms
Storms
Last played on
Feel Like Makin' Love
Matt Sweeney
Feel Like Makin' Love
Feel Like Makin' Love
Last played on
