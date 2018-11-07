FreeloadersKey track 'So Much Love to Give' with The Real Thing
The Freeloaders were formed in 2004 by Kevin O'Toole and Dale Longworth, two of the founder members of N-Trance.
Under this alias they released a UK Top 10 single, "So Much Love to Give", which sampled The Real Thing; and an album Freshly Squeezed. Other musicians involved with the Freeloaders were Jerome Stokes and Vinny Burns.
So Much Love to Give
