Michele. Italian artist Michele Maisano. Born 29 June 1944
Michele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2567c412-a8d6-4bd8-9f22-e64c63466c86
Michele Biography (Wikipedia)
Gianfranco Michele Maisano, best known as Michele (born 22 June 1944) is an Italian singer and actor.
Michele Tracks
Se Mi Vuoi Lasciare
Michele
Se Mi Vuoi Lasciare
Se Mi Vuoi Lasciare
