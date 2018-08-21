Billy GilbertBorn 12 September 1894. Died 23 September 1971
Billy Gilbert
1894-09-12
Billy Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
William "Billy" Gilbert (Born William Gilbert Barron; September 12, 1894 – September 23, 1971) was an American comedian and actor known for his comic sneeze routines. He appeared in over 200 feature films, short subjects and television shows starting in 1929.
