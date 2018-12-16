Cy ColemanBorn 14 June 1929. Died 18 November 2004
Cy Coleman
1929-06-14
Cy Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Cy Coleman (born Seymour Kaufman; June 14, 1929 – November 18, 2004) was an American composer, songwriter, and jazz pianist.
Cy Coleman Tracks
Sweet Charity: The Rhythm of Life - 1969 Motion Picture Soundtrack
Cy Coleman
Sweet Charity: The Rhythm of Life - 1969 Motion Picture Soundtrack
Sweet Charity: The Rhythm of Life - 1969 Motion Picture Soundtrack
Rich Man's Frug
Sweet Charity Orchestra & Cy Coleman
Rich Man's Frug
Rich Man's Frug
Overture to Barnum
Cy Coleman
Overture to Barnum
Overture to Barnum
Playboy's Theme
Cy Coleman
Playboy's Theme
Playboy's Theme
The Best Is Yet To Come
Cy Coleman
The Best Is Yet To Come
The Best Is Yet To Come
Sweet Charity: Big Spender
Cy Coleman
Sweet Charity: Big Spender
Sweet Charity: Big Spender
'It's Not Where You Start'
Barbara Cook
'It's Not Where You Start'
'It's Not Where You Start'
Parisienne Woman
Cy Coleman
Parisienne Woman
Parisienne Woman
Witchcraft
Cy Coleman
Witchcraft
Witchcraft
Pussy Cat
Cy Coleman
Pussy Cat
Pussy Cat
Witchcraft (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Lianne Carroll)
Cy Coleman
Witchcraft (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Lianne Carroll)
Witchcraft (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Lianne Carroll)
You Fascinate Me So
Blossom Dearie
You Fascinate Me So
You Fascinate Me So
I've Got Your Number
Cy Coleman
I've Got Your Number
I've Got Your Number
'Don't Take Much' from The Life
Cy Coleman
'Don't Take Much' from The Life
'Don't Take Much' from The Life
'My Body' from The Life
Cy Coleman
'My Body' from The Life
'My Body' from The Life
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Cy Coleman
If My Friends Could See Me Now
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Robin Hood
Cy Coleman
Robin Hood
Robin Hood
Steppin' Out
Cy Coleman
Steppin' Out
Steppin' Out
Exit Music, from City Of Angels
Cy Coleman
Exit Music, from City Of Angels
Exit Music, from City Of Angels
The Rhythm of Life
Cy Coleman
The Rhythm of Life
The Rhythm of Life
Thank God I'm Old, from Barnum
Cy Coleman
Thank God I'm Old, from Barnum
Thank God I'm Old, from Barnum
Rules of the Road
Cy Coleman
Rules of the Road
Rules of the Road
A Doodlin' Song
Cy Coleman
A Doodlin' Song
A Doodlin' Song
Bad Is For Other People
Cy Coleman
Bad Is For Other People
Bad Is For Other People
