Linda HopkinsBlues/Gospel Singer. Born 14 December 1924. Died 10 April 2017
Linda Hopkins
1924-12-14
Linda Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Hopkins (December 14, 1924 – April 10, 2017) was an American actress and blues and gospel singer. She recorded classic, traditional, and urban blues, and performed R&B and soul, jazz, and show tunes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda Hopkins Tracks
Say I Do
Jackie Wilson
Say I Do
Say I Do
It's In Your Blood
Linda Hopkins
It's In Your Blood
It's In Your Blood
Warning Blues
Linda Hopkins
Warning Blues
Warning Blues
How Blue Can You Get?
Linda Hopkins
How Blue Can You Get?
How Blue Can You Get?
Shake a Hand
Jackie Wilson
Shake a Hand
Shake a Hand
Rock & Roll Blues
Linda Hopkins
Rock & Roll Blues
Rock & Roll Blues
I Can't
Linda Hopkins
I Can't
I Can't
Mama's Doin' The Twist
Linda Hopkins
Mama's Doin' The Twist
Mama's Doin' The Twist
