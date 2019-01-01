Kevin WassermanBorn 4 February 1963
Kevin Wasserman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2563d99b-2920-4bd8-b10a-1ce6b2c62da2
Kevin Wasserman Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin John Wasserman (born February 4, 1963), best known by his stage name Noodles, is the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for The Offspring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Wasserman Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist