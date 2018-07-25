John JonesUK folk singer
John Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25610d87-ac8f-4298-b97c-990d528ad0f1
John Jones Tracks
Sort by
Never Stop Moving
John Jones
Never Stop Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Stop Moving
Last played on
Banks on Newfoundland
John Jones
Banks on Newfoundland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banks on Newfoundland
Performer
Last played on
Newlyn Town
John Jones
Newlyn Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Newlyn Town
Last played on
Rocks Of Bawn
John Jones
Rocks Of Bawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocks Of Bawn
Last played on
One Night As I Lay On My Bed
John Jones
One Night As I Lay On My Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Night As I Lay On My Bed
Last played on
Jim Jones
John Jones
Jim Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jim Jones
Last played on
Never Stop Moving
John Jones
Never Stop Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Stop Moving
Last played on
Cornish Farewell Shanty
John Jones
Cornish Farewell Shanty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornish Farewell Shanty
Last played on
John Barleycorn
John Jones
John Barleycorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
John Barleycorn
Last played on
T'was on one April's morning
John Jones
T'was on one April's morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T'was on one April's morning
Last played on
The Wanderer
John Jones
The Wanderer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wanderer
Last played on
Fire Marengo
John Jones
Fire Marengo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Marengo
Last played on
Polly on the Shore
John Jones
Polly on the Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polly on the Shore
Last played on
The Rocks of Bawn
John Jones
The Rocks of Bawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rocks of Bawn
Last played on
Walking Through Ithonside
John Jones
Walking Through Ithonside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Through Ithonside
Last played on
Searching For Lambs
John Jones
Searching For Lambs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching For Lambs
Last played on
John Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist