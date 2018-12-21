Jonas Erik Altberg (born 22 December 1984 in Halmstad), better known by his stage name Basshunter is a Swedish singer, record producer and DJ. He began producing music under the stage name "Basshunter" in 2001.

He recorded four studio albums: LOL (2006), Now You're Gone – The Album (2008), Bass Generation (2009) and Calling Time (2013). In addition to his own music, he has written and produced for a large number of artists. He also took part in the seventh series of Celebrity Big Brother, the Swedish Fångarna på fortet and the British Weakest Link in 2010.

He won awards such as the European Border Breakers Award, the Grammi award for Best Ringtone of the Year in 2006, and the World Music Award. He was also nominated for the BT Digital Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Rockbjörnen. According to 2014 Extensive Music label figures, more than six million Basshunter records have been sold.