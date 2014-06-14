Terri GibbsCountry singer. Born 15 June 1954
Terri Gibbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/255d9ba7-ee70-4edd-9971-c512553e313f
Terri Gibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Fay Gibbs (born June 15, 1954) is an American country music artist who is blind. Between 1980 and 2017 she has recorded eleven studio albums, including four for MCA Records and one for Warner Bros. Records. She also charted 13 singles on the Billboard country singles charts in that timespan, including her debut single "Somebody's Knockin'", which reached No. 8 on the country charts, No. 13 on the pop charts and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary charts. She also entered the country top 20 with "Rich Man", "Mis'ry River", "Ashes to Ashes" and "Anybody Else's Heart but Mine."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terri Gibbs Tracks
Sort by
Somebodys Knockin'
Terri Gibbs
Somebodys Knockin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebodys Knockin'
Last played on
Terri Gibbs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist