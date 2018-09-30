Morris StoloffBorn 1 August 1898. Died 16 April 1980
Morris Stoloff
1898-08-01
Morris Stoloff Biography (Wikipedia)
Morris Stoloff (1 August 1898 – 16 April 1980) was a musical composer. Stoloff worked with Sammy Davis Jr., Dinah Shore and Frank Sinatra.
Morris Stoloff Tracks
Moonglow
Moonglow
Moonglow
On The Waterfront (1954) Blue Goon Blues
On The Waterfront (1954) Blue Goon Blues
On The Waterfront (1954) Blue Goon Blues
Orchestra
On The Waterfront (1954) The Walk and End Title
On The Waterfront (1954) The Walk and End Title
On The Waterfront (1954) The Walk and End Title
Orchestra
On The Waterfront (1954) The Challenge and the Fight
On The Waterfront (1954) The Challenge and the Fight
On The Waterfront (1954) The Challenge and the Fight
Orchestra
On The Waterfront (1954) Waterfront Love Theme
On The Waterfront (1954) Waterfront Love Theme
On The Waterfront (1954) Waterfront Love Theme
Orchestra
On The Waterfront (1954) Main Title (revisited)
On The Waterfront (1954) Main Title (revisited)
On The Waterfront (1954) Main Title (revisited)
Orchestra
