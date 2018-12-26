Lenny Fontana
Lenny Fontana Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenny Fontana is an American house music DJ from New York City.
Lenny Fontana Tracks
Fire (Saturday Night Disco Club Mix)
Lenny Fontana
Fire (Dr Packer Remix)
Lenny Fontana
Bye Bye
Lenny Fontana
Choc Sensation
Lenny Fontana
Spirit Of The Sun (Steve Gurley Dub Mix)
Lenny Fontana
Spirit Of The Sun (feat. Beverly T)
Lenny Fontana
Raise Your Hands
Lenny Fontana
Spirit of the Sun
Lenny Fontana
Raise Your Hands Feat. D-Train
Lenny Fontana
Raise Your Hands (Main Vocal Mix)
Lenny Fontana Feat. D Train
Raise Your Hands
Lenny Fontana Feat. D-Train
Raise Your Hands
Lenny Fontana
Chocolate Sensation (Special Request Remix)
Lenny Fontana
Spirit Of The Sun
Lenny Fontana
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Lenny Fontana
Garlands, Liverpool, UK
