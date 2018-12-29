TCTS
TCTS Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam O'Neill, known by his stage name TCTS, is an English DJ and record producer from Manchester. He is signed to Chase & Status' record label, MTA. O'Neill is best known for his 2014 song "Games", which reached number 29 on the UK Dance Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TCTS Tracks
BANG
TCTS
BANG
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
BANG
Last played on
Slow Motion (Boston Bun remix) (feat. Sam Sure)
The Magician
Slow Motion (Boston Bun remix) (feat. Sam Sure)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gktbd.jpglink
Slow Motion (Boston Bun remix) (feat. Sam Sure)
Last played on
You (feat. Sam Sure)
TCTS
You (feat. Sam Sure)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
You (feat. Sam Sure)
Last played on
Bang
TCTS
Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
Bang
VS Artist
Last played on
Bang
TCTS
Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
Bang
Performer
Last played on
Mistakes (TCTS Remix) (feat. Tkay Maidza)
Basenji
Mistakes (TCTS Remix) (feat. Tkay Maidza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2zfq.jpglink
Mistakes (TCTS Remix) (feat. Tkay Maidza)
Last played on
Inhale (TCTS Remix) (feat. Ebenezer)
Duke Dumont
Inhale (TCTS Remix) (feat. Ebenezer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x08md.jpglink
Inhale (TCTS Remix) (feat. Ebenezer)
Last played on
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
TCTS
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xwzkc.jpglink
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
Last played on
These Heights (GrecoRoman remix)
TCTS
These Heights (GrecoRoman remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
The Sound
TCTS
The Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
The Sound
Last played on
Gassed (TCTS Remix) (feat. TCTS)
Weslee
Gassed (TCTS Remix) (feat. TCTS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r457q.jpglink
Gassed (TCTS Remix) (feat. TCTS)
Last played on
Window Seat (TCTS REMIX)
Fuse ODG
Window Seat (TCTS REMIX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7ht.jpglink
Window Seat (TCTS REMIX)
Last played on
Icy Feet
TCTS
Icy Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
Icy Feet
Last played on
Decline (TCTS Remix) (feat. Mr. Eazi)
RAYE
Decline (TCTS Remix) (feat. Mr. Eazi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyt90.jpglink
Decline (TCTS Remix) (feat. Mr. Eazi)
Last played on
Slow Motion (feat. Sam Sure)
The Magician
Slow Motion (feat. Sam Sure)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gktbd.jpglink
Slow Motion (feat. Sam Sure)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T12:57:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p053yqc2.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T12:57:45
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
07:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
