Billy Cobham
Billy Cobham
1944-05-16
Billy Cobham
Billy Cobham Biography (Wikipedia)
William Emanuel "Billy" Cobham Jr. (born May 16, 1944) is a Panamanian-American jazz drummer who came to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s with trumpeter Miles Davis and then with the Mahavishnu Orchestra. According to AllMusic's reviewer, Cobham is "generally acclaimed as fusion's greatest drummer".
He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Classic Drummer Hall of Fame in 2013.
Billy Cobham Performances & Interviews
Watch Billy Cobham's incredible Drum Solo
The legendary Billy Cobham performed a mind blowing solo for BBC 6Music's Shaun Keaveny
Watch Billy Cobham's incredible Drum Solo
Billy Cobham Tracks
Don't Forget To Go Home (feat. Billy Cobham)
Emanuel Satie
The Pleasant Pheasant
Billy Cobham
Florianopolis
Billy Cobham
Taurian Matador
Billy Cobham
Don't Forget To Go Home (Nicolosi Ambient (feat. Billy Cobham)
Emanuel Satie
Panhandler
Billy Cobham
Heather
Billy Cobham
Red Baron
Billy Cobham
Almustafa The Beloved
Billy Cobham
Searching for the Right Door
Billy Cobham
Stratus
Billy Cobham
Stratus Part 2
Billy Cobham
The Moon Ain't Made Of Green Cheese
Billy Cobham
The Muffin Talks Back
Billy Cobham
Le Lis
Billy Cobham
Bandits
Billy Cobham
Honky Tonk
Miles Davis
Night Club
Mose Allison
I Don't Worry About a Thing
Mose Allison
Middle Class White Boy
Mose Allison
Everybody's Cryin Mercy
Mose Allison
Wild Man On The Loose
Mose Allison
Guinnevere
Dave Holland, Harvey Brooks, Miles Davis, Miles Davis, Bennie Maupin, Jack DeJohnette, Billy Cobham, Joe Zawinul, Chick Corea, Airto Moreira & Khalil Balakrishna
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Billy Cobham
Spectrum
Billy Cobham
Cat in the Hat
Billy Cobham
