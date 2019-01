Marco Beasley (born 1957, in Naples) is an Italian tenor, voice-actor and musicologist.

With composer and harpsichordist Guido Morini, Beasley was one of the three founding members of the Accordone early music ensemble in 1984; Stefano Rocco was later replaced by violinist Enrico Gatti. Beasley is a notable advocate in baroque performance practice for the revival of the recitar cantando of baroque Italy and the frottole of Naples, though his "folk" touches are not equally appreciated by all classical music critics.

Beasley sang the lead role of the Ancient Mariner in Luca Francesconi's opera Ballata at the Leipzig Opera in 2002.