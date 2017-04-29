Alcide PavageauBorn 7 March 1888. Died 19 January 1969
Alcide Pavageau
Alcide Pavageau Biography (Wikipedia)
Alcide Louis "Slow Drag" Pavageau (March 7, 1888 – January 19, 1969) was an American jazz guitarist and double-bassist.
Alcide Pavageau Tracks
Walking With The King
George Lewis
Walking With The King
Walking With The King
