1-Speed Bike
1-Speed Bike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/254d5679-727c-4515-a81e-3648d54da2c5
1-Speed Bike Biography (Wikipedia)
Aidan Girt is a Canadian drummer for the Montreal-based post-rock collectives Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Exhaust. He is also a solo electronic artist under the moniker 1-Speed Bike and occasionally Bottleskup Flenkenkenmike. He is currently known as OSB, and sells music via his Bandcamp page.
Girt has played drums as a guest musician on the debut album of A Silver Mt. Zion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
1-Speed Bike Tracks
Sort by
The Day That Mauro Ran Over Elwy Yost
1-Speed Bike
The Day That Mauro Ran Over Elwy Yost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1-Speed Bike Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist