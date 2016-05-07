Aidan Girt is a Canadian drummer for the Montreal-based post-rock collectives Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Exhaust. He is also a solo electronic artist under the moniker 1-Speed Bike and occasionally Bottleskup Flenkenkenmike. He is currently known as OSB, and sells music via his Bandcamp page.

Girt has played drums as a guest musician on the debut album of A Silver Mt. Zion.