1970-07-18
Gruff Rhys Biography (Wikipedia)
Gruffudd Maredudd Bowen Rhys (born 18 July 1970 in Haverfordwest) is a Welsh musician, composer, producer, filmmaker and author. He performs solo and with several bands, including Super Furry Animals who obtained mainstream success in the 1990s. He formed the electro-pop outfit Neon Neon with Boom Bip. Their album Stainless Style was nominated for the 2008 Nationwide Mercury Prize. He won the 2011 Welsh Music Prize for his album Hotel Shampoo, which was followed up by American Interior in 2014, accompanied by a film, a book and a mobile app. His most recent album Babelsberg was released in 2018.
Gruff Rhys Performances & Interviews
- SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r0m84.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r0m84.jpg2017-01-30T11:44:00.000ZWelsh musician Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals joins Mark and Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r9973
SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'
- Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cfp9h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cfp9h.jpg2016-10-18T17:53:00.000ZSteve talks to Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys about Fuzzy Logic's 20th anniversary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cfpjl
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
- Super Furry Animals: Why Reissue A Recordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l2163.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l2163.jpg2015-03-01T09:29:00.000ZGruff and Bunf from the Super Furry Animals join Mary Anne to announce their comeback.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l2177
Super Furry Animals: Why Reissue A Record
- Gruff Rhys: The Best Ways To Travelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020zsr6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020zsr6.jpg2014-06-14T09:00:00.000ZGruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals, Neon Neon) gives us tips on how to travel, following his investigative concert tour of the American Interior.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020zsrf
Gruff Rhys: The Best Ways To Travel
- Gruff Rhys talks to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tns1y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tns1y.jpg2014-03-11T17:04:00.000ZSteve looks ahead to his SXSW show on Friday and catches up with Gruff Rhys who will be performing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tns26
Gruff Rhys talks to Steve Lamacq
- Gruff Rhys: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018xtlh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018xtlh.jpg2013-05-12T08:41:00.000ZThe full and intimate exchange between Gruff (Super Furry Animals/Neon Neon) and Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018xtlj
Gruff Rhys: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
Gruff Rhys Tracks
Bae Bae Bae
Ni Yw Y Byd
Frontier Man
The Club
Negative Vibes
Stwffiwch Y Dolig, Ddim Y Twrci
Drones In The City
Post Apocalypse Christmas
Iolo
I Grombil Cyfandir Pell
Limited Edition Heart
Gyrru Gyrru Gyrru
Daromres y'n Howl
Sensations In The Dark
Oh Dear
Candylion
Bae Bae Bae (Muzi Remix)
Selfies In The Sunset
Pwdin Ŵy
Playlists featuring Gruff Rhys
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Gruff Rhys
Roundhouse, London, UK
26
Jul
2019
Gruff Rhys, Anna Calvi, Ezra Furman, Sunflower Bean, Akala, PINS, BC Camplight, Tiny Ruins, Lucia, She Drew The Gun, Tom Williams, The Howl & The Hum, Emily Burns, Skinny Pelembe, Charles Watson, Rascalton and Gently Tender
Baldersby Park, Thirsk, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6xj6q/acts/ann5gw
Hull
2018-09-28T12:47:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06mrmbj.jpg
28
Sep
2018
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
21:45
Hull
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6xj6q/acts/arhpd4
Hull
2018-09-29T12:47:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06kkx0k.jpg
29
Sep
2018
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
19:30
Hull
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Gruff Rhys & BBC NOW
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehv4mb
Wales Millennium Centre
2018-06-10T12:47:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wjw43.jpg
10
Jun
2018
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Gruff Rhys & BBC NOW
19:30
Wales Millennium Centre
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/adnj3d
Tyneside
2015-02-21T12:47:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02kk6jf.jpg
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Sesiwn C2: Gruff Rhys
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbdgw
Bangor
2014-09-14T12:47:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026q6kv.jpg
14
Sep
2014
Sesiwn C2: Gruff Rhys
Bangor
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gwenno talks about her Cornish heritage, and how it has inspired her new album 'Le Kov'
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
'A total sweat box, the speakers shaking, intense chaos’ - Gaz Coombes on his love of playing small indie venues
-
Gwerthfawrogi Gorky's Zygotic Mynci
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
Gwenno: Balancing Motherhood and Music
-
Gaz Coombes speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Gaz Coombes chats to Jo about going solo
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
