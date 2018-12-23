Bruce CockburnBorn 27 May 1945
Bruce Cockburn
1945-05-27
Bruce Cockburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Douglas Cockburn OC (born May 27, 1945) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. His song styles range from folk to jazz-influenced rock and his lyrics cover a broad range of topics including human rights, environmental issues, politics, and Christianity.
Cockburn has written more than 300 songs on 33 albums over a career spanning 40 years, of which 22 have received a Canadian gold or platinum certification as of 2018, and he has sold over one million albums in Canada alone. In 2014, Cockburn released his memoirs, Rumours of Glory.
Bruce Cockburn Performances & Interviews
Bruce Cockburn Tracks
Early on One Christmas Morn
Early on One Christmas Morn
Last played on
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Tokyo
Tokyo
Last played on
After The Rain
After The Rain
Last played on
If I Had a Rocket Launcher
If I Had a Rocket Launcher
Last played on
Jesus Train
Jesus Train
Last played on
40 Years In The Wilderness
Forty Years In The Wilderness
Forty Years In The Wilderness
Last played on
Mon Chemin
Mon Chemin
Last played on
Pacing the Cage
Pacing the Cage
Last played on
Night Train
Night Train
Last played on
12 Gates To The City
12 Gates To The City
Last played on
The State's I'm In
The State's I'm In
Last played on
Child of the Wind
Child of the Wind
Last played on
All The Diamonds In The World
All The Diamonds In The World
Last played on
If a Tree Falls
If a Tree Falls
Last played on
False River
False River
Last played on
Mystery
Mystery
Last played on
Live on My Mind
Live on My Mind
Last played on
The Coldest Night of the Year
The Coldest Night of the Year
Last played on
Fall
Fall
Last played on
Love Loves You Too
All The Ways I Want You
Closer To The Light
To Fit in My Heart
Gifts
Gifts
Last played on
Mango in the Garden
Radiance
Radiance
Last played on
Foxglove
Foxglove
Last played on
Mango
Mango
Last played on
Mary had a Baby
Mary had a Baby
Last played on
Someone I Used to Love
Someone I Used to Love
Last played on
Last Night of the World
Last Night of the World
Last played on
Look How Far
Look How Far
Last played on
Berlin Tonight
Berlin Tonight
Last played on
Mama Just Wants to Barrelhouse All Night Long
