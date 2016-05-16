Jesse Sykes & The Sweet HereafterFormed 1998
Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter
1998
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Sykes (née Solomon) (born July 17, 1967) is an American singer and songwriter, best known for her band Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter, which was formed in 1999 with Phil Wandscher.
The Dreaming Dead
Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter
The Dreaming Dead
The Dreaming Dead
Come To Mary
Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter
Come To Mary
Come To Mary
