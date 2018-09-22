Eduardo di CapuaBorn 12 March 1865. Died 3 October 1917
Eduardo di Capua
1865-03-12
Eduardo di Capua Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Di Capua (March 12, 1865 – October 3, 1917) was an Neapolitan composer, singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
