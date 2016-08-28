Ghost Town is an American electronic band from Los Angeles, California. The band formed on September 4, 2012 and in 2013 were signed to Fueled by Ramen.

The band is currently made up of vocalist Kevin "Ghost" McCullough and keyboardist Evan Pearce, who left the band for a short period of time beginning in 2015, just a few weeks before the release of Evolution. He returned late 2016 after sorting things out. From the group's foundation in 2012 until 2017 the band also included drummer MannYtheDrummer and guitarist/backing vocalist Alix Koochaki. Alister Dippner creates artwork for the band's releases and is closely associated with them. Ghost Town Tuesday, or GTT, is an event that lasts over the course of a few weeks each round, and the band releases songs every Tuesday. The band has released three albums, Party in the Graveyard, The After Party, and Evolution, as well as two acoustic EPs, Bare Bones and Tiny Pieces. The After Party charted at No. 135 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on Billboard Top Heatseekers chart.