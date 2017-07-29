Joris Maarten de Man, known as Joris de Man, (born 30 June 1972) is a Dutch composer and sound designer, well known for his work on the video games Killzone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

His first work involving video games was chip music written for Atari computers under the moniker "Scavenger." He was also employed as a freelance composer writing for CD-i games in The Netherlands. He spent 3 years working in London for the Bitmap Brothers on sound design and music composition. In 1999 he returned to the Netherlands and found work with Guerrilla Games.

He has also written music for various film and television projects. He also lead the composition of the soundtrack for Horizon Zero Dawn, along with The Flight and Niels van der Leest and lately De Man has composed a new soundtrack for Vainglory new 5v5 game mode.