Byron House
Byron House Biography (Wikipedia)
Byron House is an American bass player. He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky. At the age of 11 he played banjo with Sam Bush. Seven years later, after hearing Jaco Pastorius on Joni Mitchell's album Hejira, he began playing bass guitar. In the mid-1980s he moved to Nashville and was soon collaborating with Jerry Douglas, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Buddy Miller, Jorma Kaukonen, and Nickel Creek. In 1999 House toured with Sam Bush.
From 2010 to 2011 he was a member of the Band of Joy, led by Robert Plant. With the group in 2010 they recorded the album Band of Joy. This album placed 8th on Rolling Stone 's list of the 30 Best Albums of 2010.
