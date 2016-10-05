Scott William Matthew is a singer-songwriter born in Queensland, Australia. He was a member of alternative pop band Elva Snow (2001–2006), which he co-founded with Spencer Cobrin. On 7 March 2008 he issued his solo debut eponymous album. His second album, There Is an Ocean That Divides, appeared on 24 April 2009. On 10 June 2011, Matthew followed with his third album, Gallantry's Favorite Son. He resides and performs as an independent artist in New York City.