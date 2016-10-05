Scott MatthewAustralian singer-songwriter based in NYC
Scott Matthew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2540c8a2-c5bb-48e2-b3e9-3d4de92de034
Scott Matthew Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott William Matthew is a singer-songwriter born in Queensland, Australia. He was a member of alternative pop band Elva Snow (2001–2006), which he co-founded with Spencer Cobrin. On 7 March 2008 he issued his solo debut eponymous album. His second album, There Is an Ocean That Divides, appeared on 24 April 2009. On 10 June 2011, Matthew followed with his third album, Gallantry's Favorite Son. He resides and performs as an independent artist in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott Matthew Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Scott Matthew
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Last played on
Scott Matthew Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Simplicity mixed with an insane sophistication" - Rufus Wainwright on Leonard
-
Rufus Wainwright Interview
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A great voice is a separate animal from yourself"
-
Jon Hillcock interviews Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great one to start with".
-
'I was spending too much time in my room, with the door closed’ - Rufus Wainwright on his introduction to Shakespeare
-
ANOHNI: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Rufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Rufus Wainwright joins Mark and Stuart
Back to artist