Nine Horses is a musical collaboration between singer/instrumentalist David Sylvian, his brother and frequent collaborator drummer Steve Jansen, and electronic composer/remixer Burnt Friedman.

They released their first album Snow Borne Sorrow in October 2005, which featured several guest contributors including Norwegian trumpeter Arve Henriksen, Swedish vocalist Stina Nordenstam, and Ryuichi Sakamoto on piano.

January 2007 (December 2006 in Japan) saw the release of the Money for All EP, which featured three new tracks, "Money For All", "Get the Hell Out" and "Birds Sing For Their Lives", alongside remixes and interpretations by Friedman of various tracks from Snow Borne Sorrow.