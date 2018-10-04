Parker Millsap is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Purcell, Oklahoma, playing a blend of blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk music. Named one of Americana Music Association's 2014 Emerging Artists of the Year after the release of his self-titled album, Millsap garnered attention with his song "Truck Stop Gospel", which has been featured on NPR's music program The Record. Playing with childhood friend Michael Rose on bass and Daniel Foulks on the fiddle. Millsap's musical style has drawn comparisons to early Elvis Presley. In addition to singing, he plays guitar, harmonica and banjo.

He attributes his musical influence to growing up in a Pentecostal Church and listening to blues with his parents.

He has opened for Patty Griffin, Old Crow Medicine Show, Shovels & Rope, Lake Street Dive, John Fullbright, Jason Isbell, and Sarah Jarosz and counts Elton John as a fan.

Millsap had released three studio albums. The Very Last Day was declared the 11th best roots album of the year by No Depression. His fourth album, Other Arrangements was announced on February 14 and will be released on May 4. Other Arrangements is set to feature a more blues, rock and pop-focused sound than his previous work and will be his first release to feature electric instruments.