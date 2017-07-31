HappynessUK alternative rock band
Happyness
Happyness Biography (Wikipedia)
Happyness are a 3-piece alternative rock band from London, consisting of Jon EE Allan (Guitar-Bass-Voice), Benji Compston (Guitar-Voice) and Ash Cooper (Drums). All 3 members write the songs and are known for swapping roles within the studio.
Happyness Tracks
Uptrend/Style Raids
Happyness
Uptrend/Style Raids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Uptrend/Style Raids
Last played on
Anna, Lisa Calls
Happyness
Anna, Lisa Calls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Anna, Lisa Calls
Last played on
Anytime
Happyness
Anytime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Anytime
Last played on
Through Windows
Happyness
Through Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Through Windows
Last played on
Falling Down (Album Version)
Happyness
Falling Down (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Falling Down (Album Version)
Last played on
Falling Down
Happyness
Falling Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Falling Down
Last played on
Naked Patients
Happyness
Naked Patients
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Naked Patients
Last played on
SB's Truck
Happyness
SB's Truck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
SB's Truck
Last played on
Orange Luz
Happyness
Orange Luz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Orange Luz
Last played on
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere (Radio Edit)
Happyness
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere (Radio Edit)
Last played on
It's On You
Happyness
It's On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
It's On You
Last played on
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere
Happyness
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj4cc.jpglink
Montreal Rock Band Somewhere
Last played on
A Whole New Shape
Happyness
A Whole New Shape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p05.jpglink
A Whole New Shape
Last played on
Playlists featuring Happyness
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/acmfhn
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T12:23:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025c0z4.jpg
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
