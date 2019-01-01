Aidan MoffatBorn 10 April 1973
Aidan Moffat Biography
Aidan John Moffat (born 10 April 1973) is a Scottish vocalist and musician, best known for his work with Malcolm Middleton in Arab Strap.
Aidan Moffat Performances & Interviews
- Aidan Moffat "Belinda Carlisle made me cry"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0482q0l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0482q0l.jpg2018-08-10T12:31:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap endures Marc Riley's Manic Q & Ahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h3bc5
Aidan Moffat "Belinda Carlisle made me cry"
- 'Tony Wilson was like John Peel to me' - Aidan Moffathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b8b9j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b8b9j.jpg2018-06-16T08:17:00.000ZScottish musician Aidan Moffat talks about the significance of the Factory Records founder and Granada TV personality Tony Wilson in his life.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b848g
'Tony Wilson was like John Peel to me' - Aidan Moffat
- 6 Questions for... Aidan Moffathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b8473.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b8473.jpg2018-06-16T08:00:00.000ZWe find out about Aidan Moffat's favourite places in Glasgow, and why he's a fan of Batman, Tony Wilson and Oasis.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b6kz5
6 Questions for... Aidan Moffat
- Aidan Moffat reignites the Oasis vs. Blur debatehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b84dc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b84dc.jpg2018-06-16T07:45:00.000ZAnd he is confident that Oasis are the winners...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b8489
Aidan Moffat reignites the Oasis vs. Blur debate
- Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party Onhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066t0cy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066t0cy.jpg2018-05-10T15:42:32.000ZPerforming live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066sj49
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
- Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066t04z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066t04z.jpg2018-05-10T15:41:54.000ZPerforming live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066sj95
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
- "Mogwai were playing downstairs in Sleazy's... and I remember trying to talk my way in for free" - Aidan Moffat of Arab Staphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xwyw2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xwyw2.jpg2017-03-24T14:15:00.000ZAidan reminisces about magical performances & grimy nights at Glasgow's most loved venueshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xwvtb
"Mogwai were playing downstairs in Sleazy's... and I remember trying to talk my way in for free" - Aidan Moffat of Arab Stap
- Aidan Moffat - The Parting Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04txlpq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04txlpq.jpg2017-02-24T14:41:12.000ZA wee taster of Aidan's take on the old folk song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04txgdv
Aidan Moffat - The Parting Song
- Cult-pop raconteur Aidan Moffat sets out to explore Scotland’s past by rewriting and touring its oldest songshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tldwh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tldwh.jpg2017-02-21T09:47:49.000ZA funny wee film about music and death featuring Scottish indie-pop artist Aidan Moffat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tlb1l
Cult-pop raconteur Aidan Moffat sets out to explore Scotland’s past by rewriting and touring its oldest songs
- Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpg2016-09-25T07:30:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap on Childhood, Malcolm Middleton and his love of Twitter...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048twrq
Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- Aidan Moffat: "The First Big Weekend was never meant to be"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpg2016-09-24T07:15:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap on the success of The First Big Weekend...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048wf16
Aidan Moffat: "The First Big Weekend was never meant to be"
- Aidan Moffat: The first time I sang with Malcolm...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wdwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wdwp.jpg2016-09-24T07:00:00.000ZMalcolm Middleton was performing in his band, Aidan was underneath a table...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048wdxq
Aidan Moffat: The first time I sang with Malcolm...
- Arab Strap in interview with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ynrqc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ynrqc.jpg2016-06-17T16:45:00.000ZAidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton talk to Steve about their 20th anniversary shows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ynrxz
Arab Strap in interview with Steve Lamacq
- Aidan Moffat and Paul Fegan Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03423tj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03423tj.jpg2016-06-06T08:51:00.000ZBruce MacGregor talks to Aidan Moffat and director Paul Fegan about their new film.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xfqn6
Aidan Moffat and Paul Fegan Interview
- Aidan Moffat Sings Happy Birthday To Himself...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qlhfv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qlhfv.jpg2016-04-10T05:31:00.000ZAidan Moffat celebrates his 43rd year on planet Earth by singing Happy Birthday to himself on Mary Anne Hobbs' show...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qlhgh
Aidan Moffat Sings Happy Birthday To Himself...
- Aidan Moffat: How To Improve Your Writinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by994.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by994.jpg2014-11-15T09:45:00.000ZArab Strap musician, journalist and author, Aidan Moffat, teaches us how to write better.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02by999
Aidan Moffat: How To Improve Your Writing
Aidan Moffat Tracks
Cockcrow (feat. Siobhan Wilson)
Aidan Moffat
Cockcrow (feat. Siobhan Wilson)
Cockcrow (feat. Siobhan Wilson)
Last played on
Only You
Aidan Moffat
Only You
Only You
Last played on
Ode To Plastic Mistletoe
Aidan Moffat
Ode To Plastic Mistletoe
Ode To Plastic Mistletoe
Only You
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
Only You
Only You
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Aidan Moffat
A Ghost Story For Christmas
A Ghost Story For Christmas
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Aidan Moffat
A Ghost Story For Christmas
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Last played on
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
A Ghost Story For Christmas
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Last played on
Hungry Heart
Aidan Moffat
Hungry Heart
Hungry Heart
Last played on
Quantum Theory Love Song
Aidan Moffat
Quantum Theory Love Song
Quantum Theory Love Song
Last played on
Quantum Theory Love Song
Aidan Moffat
Quantum Theory Love Song
Quantum Theory Love Song
Last played on
She Runs
Aidan Moffat
She Runs
She Runs
Last played on
Cockcrow
Aidan Moffat
Cockcrow
Cockcrow
The Parting Song
Aidan Moffat
The Parting Song
The Parting Song
Far From You
Bill Wells
Far From You
Far From You
The Poet Holds The Future In His Hands
Aidan Moffat
The Poet Holds The Future In His Hands
The Copper Top
Bill Wells
The Copper Top
The Copper Top
Knock On The Wall Of Your Womb
The Best-Ofs & Aidan Moffat
Knock On The Wall Of Your Womb
Knock On The Wall Of Your Womb
Performer
Party On
Aidan Moffatt and RM Hubbert
Party On
Party On
Performer
Last played on
Everything Goes
Aidan Moffat
Everything Goes
Everything Goes
Last played on
